According to Facebook, Michiganders are most thankful for electricity
By Jack Roskopp
Let there be light!
released a new report of what each state is most thankful for based off a ton of scientific info that we don't have time to get into, but according to the map that they published, Michiganders are most thankful for electricity, which is actually pretty legit and valid.
While many states had odder things they were thankful for (Ohio: Children's laughter, Iowa: sunsets) or just straight-up hilarious (Washington: yoga, California: YouTube) our most thankful item is pretty needed and should not be taken for granted. You can look at the full map below.
