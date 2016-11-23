18 things to do in metro Detroit this week that you probably didn't know about

click to enlarge First Annual Wavy Week @ Third Wave Music.

click to enlarge America's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Wednesday-Monday, 11/23-11/28@Third Wave MusicDetroit’s newest instrument shop, Third Wave Music, is an independently owned and operated, musician-staffed store that will celebrate its grand opening in North Cass Corridor with five days worth of fun and music for all ages. The “1st Annual Wavy Week” will start Wednesday with performances from Casual Sweetheart, Mic Phelps and Young Mac the Realest, and Rebecca Goldberg. That first day has something for everyone, from rock to hip-hop, and the rest of the week is just as jam-packed with fun. There will be a L atin percussion demonstration by Miguel Gutierrez, a Kids’ Day filled with plenty of kazoos and musical games for parents to enjoy as well, a bake sale, and a fundraiser for Standing Rock. The store features new instruments, vintage instruments, lessons, repairs, accessories, locally made products, and pre-owned products. The store is exactly what Detroit musicians need, and the week of events is a must-see for music lovers anywhere.Thursday, 11/24@ Historic Woodward AvenueThe Macy’s Day Parade is lame, and every Michigander knows it. America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is where it’s at. Where else in the entire world can you find a giant Bob Seger head marching through the street? Nowhere. If you’ve only watched the parade on TV instead of seeing it in person, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Even if you’re not a holiday person, the parade is a great show. It’s been a Detroit tradition since the ’20s, and it’s something that every little kid (and many adults) look forward to. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key and civil rights icon Judge Damon Keith serve as the celebrity guests this year, which is the parade’s 90th anniversary.Thursday, 11/24@ El ClubWe all know that Danny and the Darleans at their best just might be the finest bump-and-grind garage-soul act. To celebrate their brand-new LP, Bug Out on in the Red, your dollars to see them tonight will go to a worthwhile cause. A group of local musicians and activists (led by Matt Ziolkowski of Mountains and Rainbows) are in the midst of a fundraising effort to support the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their compatriots as they protest the construction of the Dakota access pipeline through their reservation’s sacred water source. This is of course a key time for all human rights causes in general, and a crucial one for Standing Rock resisters as they enter the start of harsh winter months. And beyond the Darleans, you have the finest in Detroit’s wide-ranging underground of sound, with Double Winter, 696 Blues Band, Shells, and the Drinkard Sisters running the gamut from meditative and loud solo guitar music to wonderful weird pop and absolutely beautiful country-rock. No matter how tryptophan-impaired you might be, definitely head to this, and check out waterislifedetroit.com for more information. Attendees are encouraged to bring warm clothing and blankets in new or like-new condition.Fri, 11/25 - Sun, 11/27@ The Detroit Institute of ArtsThe first feature film by an African-American woman to be shown in theaters around the nation, 1991’s indie flick Daughters of the Dust has captivated international audiences. The movie tells the tale of three generations of women whose families were brought to South Carolina and Georgia centuries prior to the film’s story. It’s a story that isn’t often told — the story of women dealing with the “multiplicity of identity.” The film is important for people to see, and the audience will certainly not regret it. Plus, on Nov. 27, here will be a discussion with the Detroit Film Theatre, the DIA, and Black Artists Meet Up that is free and open to the public.Friday, 11/25 - Sun, 11/27@ Michigan Opera TheatreTchaikovsky’s masterpiece, The Nutcracker, is a Christmas staple for ballet fans worldwide. The Nutcracker, if you don’t know, tells the story of a little girl being transported into the Land of Sweets. Along the way to the castle with the nutcracker prince, she faces the terrible Mouse King and meets the beautiful, kind, Sugar Plum Fairy. It’s a tale that young and old alike are enchanted by, and an excellent choice to experience as a first ballet for anyone new to the art form.Friday, 11/25@ PJ’s Lager HouseLac La Belle, Detroit’s resident blues, folk, Dixieland, and Western swing duo will be at PJ’s Lager House to promote their third studio album, A Friend Too Long. In the two years that the album has been out, members Jennie Knaggs and Nick Schillace have kept busy with six North American tours and two European tours. The musicians use accordions, banjos, guitars, ukuleles, mandolins, and their voices to charm people with their folksy, modern Americana.Saturday, 11/26@ Flint Masonic TempleFor an entire decade the Flint Handmade Holiday Market has provided shoppers with the opportunity to put unique, carefully crafted gifts under the Christmas trees of families across the state. This year’s market will have jewelry, paper goods, bath products, and more up for sale, and it will all be modern and handmade. The market will feature at least 38 vendors, as well as an all-day open dining room, beauty services, and a coloring party. So, go — get your holiday cheer on!Saturday, 11/26@ Redford TheatreNobody can outgrow the cartoons that made their childhoods great. That’s just why the Redford Theatre annually screens your favorite ‘toons (Loony or otherwise) on their original 35mm film. This year promises rare and classic showings of Superman, Popeye, Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny, and more. Additionally, Ann Arbor’s finest “animation expert,” Steve Stanchfield, will be there to chat with the audience and provide some insight into these sacred relics your youth. So, come on kids-at-heart (and actual kids) — this one’s for you.Saturday, 11/26@ Royal Oak Music Theatre“It’s something that is automatic…” Sure, that from Sponge’s “Wax Ecstatic (To Sell Angelina)” is not about getting tickets to see Sponge, but that’s a pretty automatic decision as well. Everyone from the Detroit area knows that the best thing to come out of Allen Park is Sponge. Whether it’s “Wax Ecstatic,” “Molly (16 Candles),” or “Plowed,” seeing Sponge at the Royal Oak Music Theatre is way cooler than trying to fight your way through drunk 60-year-olds at the Allen Park Homecoming Festival to get up front. To make this concert even better, Rhythm Corps is going to be there too. While Rhythm Corps definitely predates Sponge by a little bit, it’s true that the two have some “Common Ground.”Saturday, 11/26@ Saint Andrew’s HallNo matter what Courtney Love says, saxophones do have a place in rock ‘n’ roll. Southern soul fans’ favorite band since 2001’s Blackwater, JJ Grey & Mofro (formerly just Mofro) will be in Detroit. They’ve played a bunch of major festivals like Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Wakarusa, and Rothbury. Influenced by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jerry Reed, it’s no wonder where they get their blues and rock streak from. They’ll be promoting 2015’s ‘Ol Glory.Sunday, 11/27@ Eastern MarketIt’s that slightly wonderful, slightly awful time of the year where we feel pressured to come up with thoughtful gifts for every person close to us — while also not breaking the bank. Lucky for us, Eastern Market is here to help. At the Sunday Holiday Market, visitors will be able to find plenty of festive food, locally made gifts, and even Christmas trees. There is really nothing better than getting all of that menial holiday labor out of the way in one stop so that you can actually have time to spend with the people you love (or at the very least, enjoy a cup at Germack Coffee Roasting Co. after shopping).Sunday, 11/27@ Eastern MarketMaybe you’re a big fan of Little House in the Big Woods, the first novel of the Little House on the Prairie series, where preparing a hog shoulder is explicitly described to readers. Or maybe you’re getting ready to eat well during World War III. Any which way, this “master class” of sorts with Larissa Pope (“The Meatstress”) is for you if what you’re hoping to do is prepare super good food. Pope will teach attendees how to butcher a hog shoulder and prepare pork sausage. If this sounds up your alley, you have to be quick and get your ticket — only 14 people can take the class.Sunday, 11/27@ The FillmoreBilly Strings is a Michigan native and bluegrass crooner straight from the heart of country music. He returns home from Nashville with his band to delight Michiganders with his sensible, mountain man music that can touch anyone. He plays guitar with such vigor that it’s hard to believe he’s only 23 years old. Fans of bluegrass will wholeheartedly enjoy Billy Strings EP, which was just released in April.Sunday, 11/27@The FillmoreIf you’re a big Drake fan, chances are you’ve heard of PartyNextDoor (Jahron Anthony Brathwaite). He’s been on Drake’s label, OVO Sound, since 2013, and he’s collaborated with Drake, Big Sean, and Jeremih, and he wrote “Work” and “Sex With Me” off of Rihanna’s Anti. This concert just gets better for hip-hop fans because Jeremih will be joining PartyNextDoor. Everyone knows 2009’s “Birthday Sex” as well as “My Ride.” Jeremih has cultivated plenty of fans in his near decadelong career and it seems that the 29-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.Monday, 11/28@ Varner Studio TheatreEveryone’s heard of Hamilton, Rent, and even Hair. These are all smash-hit musicals that use modern-style music to tell poignant stories. Bare: A Pop Opera is also part of this tradition — in this case, a rock musical that tells the story of two young gay men coming of age at a Catholic boarding school. Throughout the story, the characters wrestle with issues of sexuality, identity, and beyond. For fans of contemporary musicals or those interested in LGBTQ issues, this one’s a must-see.Tuesday, 11/29@ The Loving TouchAccording to the Facebook event description, there will be balloon animals, air drumming, and “that hamster that you thought your parents sent to live on a farm in the third grade but really you just forgot to feed it will be there.” We’re not sure about all of that, but we do know there’s no cover (though donations are welcome). We also know the show is going to be packed with some pretty funny people, including Samantha Rager, Dan Clark, Chloe Ketchum, Zach Burcar, Darnell Anderson, Adam Gilbert, and Cole Tunningley. Did we mention there’s no cover?Tuesday, 11/29 - Sun, 12/11@ The Fisher TheatreBased on cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel memoir of the same name, this five-time Tony Award-winning musical comes to Detroit for the first time. Fun Home explores themes of sexual orientation, gender roles, suicide, and family dysfunction, detailing the story of Bechdel’s complex relationship with her gay father and her own experience in coming out. Fun Home already has won critical acclaim since its Broadway debut last year, and is is the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist.Wednesday, 11/30@ TrinosophesFounder and guitarist of Japanese psychedelic rock band, Acid Mothers Temple, Makoto Kawabata will be at at Trinos with Tatsuya Nakatani, a stellar percussionist from Nagasaki, who has played at many international festivals and has taught a slew of master classes. While Nakatani does have his own orchestra, he has focused most of his career on solo percussion. Together, the two will be an unstoppable wave of interesting music and cultural diversity.