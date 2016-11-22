The Scene

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

What is up with this Highland Park graffiti?

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:52 PM

PHOTO BY MICHAEL JACKMAN
  • Photo by Michael Jackman

A few thoughts while driving up Woodward through Highland Park today.

1.) OK, apparently the outdoor advertising market in Highland Park is flagging. They couldn't even sell a Newport ad?

2.) I get it: Somebody figured they'd make a statement this summer by putting up "Black lives matter!" And that's cool.

3.) Somebody thought they'd score some points on the BLM people by getting in a punch on absent black fathers.

4.) But then couldn't somebody also respond that much of that is due to the New Jim Crow, the War on Drugs? Although it might be difficult to get a large quote from Michelle Alexander up on the wall too. Too bad Katsu doesn't have the penmanship for the job.

5.) Or did I misunderstand the "dads" edit? Is this some act of absurdism? Am I up on my slang?

6.) Have things gotten so bad in Highland Park that people are having an argument in text that's three stories high?

PHOTO BY MICHAEL JACKMAN
  • Photo by Michael Jackman

