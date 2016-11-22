Morrissey is asking GM to start using vegan leather interiors on their cars

Better get your burgers and hot dogs early because no meat is allowed to be sold during Morrissey's set. #RiotFest pic.twitter.com/P3UYBryMVV— Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) September 17, 2016
Mary T Barra
Chair and CEO
General Motors Company
21 November 2016
Dear Ms Barra,
As I head to Detroit to play the Royal Oak Music Theatre, I'm writing to ask GM to make Chevy's Volt and Bolt more eco-friendly by giving buyers the option to choose vegan leather interiors – including steering wheels and gear shifts. GM is named in PETA's brand-new investigation of cattle ranches, on which animals are branded on the face, electro-shocked, and beaten before they're slaughtered and used to make leather interiors for car companies, including yours.
More and more people are opting for vegan leather for the sake of both cows and the environment. A staggering 51 per cent of global greenhouse-gas emissions are caused by animal agriculture. Animal skins also have to be treated with a toxic soup of chemicals in order to keep them from decomposing, and runoff from leather tanneries poisons vital waterways.
Given that the Volt and Bolt are being marketed to eco-conscious buyers, entirely vegan options would only broaden their appeal. I look forward to your reply.
Yours sincerely,
Morrissey
