Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Table and Bar

Michigan fans: Wear your favorite maize and blue gear, score free Chipotle

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 3:26 PM

click image CHIPOTLE/FACEBOOK
  • Chipotle/Facebook
Chipotle is continuing its goodwill campaign this Saturday when the University of Michigan battles out against Ohio State by offering buy-one-get-one specials to all Wolverines fans who sport their team's gear.

The BOGO deal includes all burritos, salads, and tacos and is good at any Michigan Chipotle location between 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 26.

This is just the latest bit of positive promotion the Mexican chain is taking part in, following a months-long scandal involving a series of foodborne illness outbreaks originating from its stores.

On Nov. 16, the burrito-maker made good by donating proceeds from 32 Michigan locations to the Flint Child Health and Development Fund.

Saturday's game starts at noon, leaving just enough time to pick up a few burritos before kickoff.

See also: Introducing the Whopperito, the answer to all our burrito prayers

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. What is up with this Highland Park graffiti? Read More

  2. Mackinac Center for Public Policy: Taxpayers shouldn't subsidize Pistons move Read More

  3. Morrissey is asking GM to start using vegan leather interiors on their cars Read More

  4. Details emerge in Macomb County environmental scandal Read More

  5. UPDATE: Kanye West was taken to the hospital last night after rough couple of days Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation