Kanye West is reportedly canceling the rest of his tour, including his Palace date

Man, we miss the old Kanye!
In case you missed it, butt-hurt Kanye West went on another rant Saturday night
in Sacramento about all the normal things that one rants about: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Hillary Clinton — you know, the usual stuff.
He abruptly left the stage after doing three songs, and rightfully so, fans were pissed. Last night, West cancelled his show in LA a few hours before the show was supposed to even start, and now the LA Times
is reporting that West may be canceling the rest of the US tour all together.
He apparently told his crew that the rest of the tour is over, but there is no official word yet.
West already played a show here in Detroit at Joe Louis Arena, but he had to cancel his second date in metro Detroit at the Palace that was scheduled in October because Kim Kardashian-West was robbed in Paris. The rescheduled date was set for December 22.
We will keep you posted if we get an official word if the show is still on or not.