Big changes for Emagine Theatre in Novi

Emagine Entertainment, Inc. announced today that it will invest over $4.5 million in remodeling Emagine Novi, its original Detroit-area theatre.

The grand re-opening will take place in May 2017, and the "all new" Emagine Novi will have such luxuries like a new sit-down bar, new restrooms, new ticketing counters, soft seating areas, expanded food service choices, and 1,400 powered reclining luxury chairs. The theatre will also have the largest movie screen in the state of Michigan; measuring over 86 feet in width, and over 50 feet in height.

Novi was recently ranked one of MONEY magazine’s “Best Places to Live” in 2016. Emagine obviously is of the opinion that a gargantuan theatre will only add to the area.

But is such a theatre really necessary, even in Novi? That's up for you to decide. Either way, it might be worth it to make the drive for the experience... even if you will have to wait til next year to do it.

Though the renovations will continue well into 2017, Emagine Novi will stay open throughout in order to continue to serve its customer.