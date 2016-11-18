City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

City Slang

Local dude now lead singer for has-been alt-rockers

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge JEFFREY ADAM GUTT. PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA.
  • Jeffrey Adam Gutt. Photo from Wikipedia.
Another young person with sweet karaoke-type singing skills has been tapped to be the lead singer for an irrelevant, olden times rock 'n' roll band. This one even has a young family, and in the video embedded below you can watch his kid jump up on stage towards him after the handsome fellow belts his way through a song that's quickly overtaken Dolly Parton's song as sung by Whitney Houston in that Bodyguard movie to be the most maudlin thing anyone could ever sing, ever — the dearly-departed Leonard Cohen abomination, "Hallelujah."


Oh, and look, as MLive reports, this young person is named Jeff Gutt. Gutt was on a singing competition program called X Factor (runner-up in season three), and he originally hails from the Detroit area, where he led a nu-metal band called Dry Cell.


Go team! Michigan not only helped to provide sufficient electoral votes for Donald Trump to become the 45th president of the United States, but we've given fresh fuel and lots of press attention to a never remotely original band whose pop grunge-era music in 2016 is the equivalent of a dumpster fire in the back alley of an Arby's magically combining with toxic sludge to animate a half-eaten, rotten piece of processed horse flesh back to life — in order to rock!!!

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan officials will fight federal court order to deliver bottled water in Flint Read More

  2. Trump did not stop Ford from moving a plant to Mexico, but the media is letting him say he did anyway Read More

  3. The ACLU just got it so right in a letter to the Royal Oak Schools Superintendent Read More

  4. This bizarre Genesee County mansion is for sale and we can't look away Read More

  5. Why major fashion retailers like Zara still won't touch downtown Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation