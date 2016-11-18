The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

The Scene

Learn how to teach children the sport of fishing

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 7:38 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PROJECT F.I.S.H.
  • Courtesy Project F.I.S.H.
With this year's regular deer season underway, it seems a good occasion to mention that hunting and angling are in decline in our state. The declines may not be precipitous, but the trends are well-established. According to a recent piece in Bridge magazine, "From 2009 to 2015, the number of resident hunters in in Michigan dropped 10 percent, from 769,875 to 695,747. From the mid-1980s to 2015, the number of fishing licenses fell by a third, from 1.64 million in 1985 to 1.1 million in 2015."

That's cause for some anxiety, and not just for the Bass Pro Shops set, although they are right to fret that Midwestern culture, such as it is, loses something of its self-reliance and appreciation of the outdoors when sports like hunting and fishing fall by the wayside. Fishing and hunting represent a significant chunk of the money spent in Michigan's rural areas, where tourism is a cash cow.

Fortunately, some groups are stepping in to help young people connect with these outdoor traditions. For instance, just yesterday we got a call from a guy named Mark Stephens, and he's part of a project at Michigan State University called "Project FISH." The goal of the program is to teach people how to teach people to fish.

No, you didn't read that wrong. It teaches people how to become fishing teachers.

It's like that old saying: "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." Well, Project FISH aims to go one further: "Teach a man to teach men how to fish, and you feed a new generation."

Chances are you know the type of person who might go out for this: Retirees trying to stay active, educators wanting to try something new, anglers wanting to pass on knowledge. The program hopes to enroll as many aspiring angling teachers as it can for the four-day class, spread out over two weeks in November and December at the Farmington Hills Nature Center.

It sounds like even a die-hard fishing fan can learn a thing or two from this program. It will feature lessons on Michigan aquatic ecology, people and fish, tackle crafting, and building angling skills. The $60 tuition gets graduates a rod-reel combo, a backyard bass game, tackle, curriculum materials, and access to supplies and resources to begin a successful fishing program with children.

Interested? Know somebody who might be interested? Here are the details. Register by Nov. 22:

The Project FISH Workshop runs 5:30-9 p.m. on four nights — Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 6, and 8, at the Farmington Hills Nature Center, 24915 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills; $60; for information, reach Mark Stephens at steph143@msu.edu or 517-432-2700; or download registration materials at www.projectfish.org/fishfarmingtonhills.pdf. Registration closes Nov. 22.
Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The ACLU just got it so right in a letter to the Royal Oak Schools Superintendent Read More

  2. This bizarre Genesee County mansion is for sale and we can't look away Read More

  3. Michigan officials will fight federal court order to deliver bottled water in Flint Read More

  4. Why major fashion retailers like Zara still won't touch downtown Detroit Read More

  5. 'Extremist' Islamophobe blogger keynote speaker at Oakland County business lunch Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation