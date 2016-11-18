City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

City Slang

Ford Motor Co. announced as lead donor in Motown Museum expansion

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 8:59 AM

click to enlarge RENDERING COURTESY OF THE MOTOWN MUSEUM
  • Rendering courtesy of the Motown Museum

Ford Motor Company and UAW-Ford have been announced today as the lead donors in the Motown Museum's recently announced $50 million expansion, according to a press release.

The groups will invest $6 million to fund a planned Ford Motor Company Theater. From the looks of the attached architectural rendering, the modern facility will liven up the otherwise sleepy block on West Grand Boulevard that is home to Hitsville U.S.A., Motown's historic original headquarters.

The press release notes that the facility will feature educational and community programming. With the recent addition of Marble Bar to the block — a former leather daddy bar that now books eclectic live music acts — it could make for the nucleus of a new music and arts district in Detroit.

In addition, the release says the funding will also go toward "the CARaoke Experience" ... "in which visitors take part in an interactive Ford-branded activity that incorporates music with Ford vehicles." We're not really sure what that means, but the press release also notes that Ford "will be official vehicle of Motown Museum." Corporate synergy.

The project would increase the museum's footprint to 50,000 square feet, and include new interactive exhibits, recording studios, and retail. It should be completed in 2018.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Lee DeVito

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The ACLU just got it so right in a letter to the Royal Oak Schools Superintendent Read More

  2. Michigan officials will fight federal court order to deliver bottled water in Flint Read More

  3. This bizarre Genesee County mansion is for sale and we can't look away Read More

  4. Why major fashion retailers like Zara still won't touch downtown Detroit Read More

  5. 'Extremist' Islamophobe blogger keynote speaker at Oakland County business lunch Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation