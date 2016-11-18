Electric Forest just revealed its initial lineups for this summer's double weekend festivals

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

With the competition of summer music festival's gaining momentum each and every year, I suppose that lineup dropping season has officially commenced.We told you that Electric Forest was expanding to two weekends this coming summer, but the festival has just released it's initial lineup for both weekends and it is a dream lineup for anyone who has ever attended the fest.Weekend one, which takes place June 22-June 25, features two sets from the String Cheese Incident, Bassnectar, Odesza, a surprise set from My Morning Jacket, Big Gigantic, and a lot of underrated acts like Banks and Vince Staples.Weekend two, which is June 29-July 2, features pretty much the same lineup, just add in DJ Snake and RL Grime. There are still some empty spots on the lineup for more headliners so stay tuned for that.Tickets go on sale December 8 at noon and can be found at their website.Check out the full lineups below.