City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

City Slang

Electric Forest just revealed its initial lineups for this summer's double weekend festivals

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge img_0242.jpg

With the competition of summer music festival's gaining momentum each and every year, I suppose that lineup dropping season has officially commenced.

We told you that Electric Forest was expanding to two weekends this coming summer, but the festival has just released it's initial lineup for both weekends and it is a dream lineup for anyone who has ever attended the fest.

Weekend one, which takes place June 22-June 25, features two sets from the String Cheese Incident, Bassnectar, Odesza, a surprise set from My Morning Jacket, Big Gigantic, and a lot of underrated acts like Banks and Vince Staples.

Weekend two, which is June 29-July 2, features pretty much the same lineup, just add in DJ Snake and RL Grime. There are still some empty spots on the lineup for more headliners so stay tuned for that.

Tickets go on sale December 8 at noon and can be found at their website.

Check out the full lineups below.

click to enlarge unnamed_1_.png

click to enlarge unnamed_2_.png

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Local dude now lead singer for has-been alt-rockers Read More

  2. Trump did not stop Ford from moving a plant to Mexico, but the media is letting him say he did anyway Read More

  3. The ACLU just got it so right in a letter to the Royal Oak Schools Superintendent Read More

  4. Michigan officials will fight federal court order to deliver bottled water in Flint Read More

  5. This bizarre Genesee County mansion is for sale and we can't look away Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation