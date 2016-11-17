Warren Mayor cryptically hints at his city's own 'mini version' of Flint on social media

Maybe it's time to take direct social media access away from politicians?
Late Wednesday night, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts took to Facebook shortly after 11 p.m. to tease a "major environmental scandal" brewing in Macomb County. But aside from a cryptic comparison to a "mini version of what happened in Flint," the mayor failed to offer any specific information at all — causing Macomb citizens to go into a panic.
"A major environmental scandal is brewing in Macomb County," the mayor's post reads. "This could cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. I'm closely watching this development. If what I heard and understand is true this could cost the taxpayers a good deal of money and somebody must be held accountable for this unacceptable mess. This is a developing situation. Could be a mini version of what happened in Flint."
With the Flint reference, many citizens assume that the situation must have to do with drinking water safety
. And despite the "mini" qualifier, the sheer scale of the government incompetence in Flint — which has exposed thousands of children to poisonous lead, and could take the better part of a decade to fully fix, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars
— leaves plenty of room for concern.
Understandably, people are losing their shit.
"Well what the hell is it? Don't leave us in suspense," wrote Tomas Diaz.
"Jim Fouts...why are you leaving everyone hanging???..just what are you referring too??" wrote Brenda Parsons. "if it IS the water we are drinking we need to know and know now!"
Janet Gray wrote:
"I still volunteer in Flint MI...it is still a terrible mess up there...a humanitarian shame. Many people do not believe me about how bad it is...still no clean, safe drinking water in the homes there...going on THREE YEARS NOW. And many do not heed me over the fact that there are a lot of water crises that this State, and the Country, is sitting on. I saddly dread the news to come, Mr. Fouts."
We will update with developments as they become available.