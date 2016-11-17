The ACLU just got it so right in a letter to the Royal Oak Schools Superintendent

“As abhorrent, hurtful and wrong as this kind of action is, we don’t think children should be demonized for this sort of behavior, especially when it’s likely that they’re just repeating what they’ve heard at campaign rallies, on the news or in their own homes,” said Mark Fancher, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan’s Racial Justice Project. “We think the district has an obligation to show these children the harm in their actions and to teach the importance and value of respecting the history and culture of others.”A press release from the ACLU states that Lewis-Lakin quickly replied to their letter and in a manner they found satisfactory, stating, "We are very pleased the superintendent responded immediately to our letter and expressed a sincere commitment to addressing the problems. The ACLU of Michigan looks forward to working with him and the school district in any way we can.”
