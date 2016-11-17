News Hits

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Oakland County residents can sign a petition to support Syrian refugees

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

After L. Brooks Patterson made it clear that he wants to stop Syrian refugees from entering the county, the Waterford Twp. council voting to not let refugee's in, and the election of Donald Trump, the time to show your support for refugees is more important than ever.

A petition from change.org was created for Oakland County residents and business owners to show their support with Syrian refugees. The petition points out that Oakland County has always been welcoming to refuges in the past, whither they were Jewish, Vietnamese, Bosnian, or Iraqi.

The petition has 182 supporters but can always use more. If you are an Oakland County resident or business owner and want to show support, think about signing the petition here.  


