Kate Upton went on a tweet storm last night and it was glorious

Ice Queen Kate Upton

Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to fuck @JustinVerlander ?! What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot? — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

He had the majority of 1st place votes and 2 writers didn't have him on their ballots?!! can you pick more out of touch people to vote?@MLB — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

Sorry Rick but you didn't get any 1st place votes? you didn't win. #ByeFelicia @MLB keep up with the times and fire those writers — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

@LAPatriot @MLB how many 2nd place votes? huh? he lost to Justin in 1st place votes. If Tampa bay writers weren't paid off... — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 17, 2016