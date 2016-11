Kate Upton went on a tweet storm last night and it was glorious

click to enlarge Twitter

Ice Queen Kate Upton

Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to fuck @JustinVerlander ?! What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot? — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

He had the majority of 1st place votes and 2 writers didn't have him on their ballots?!! can you pick more out of touch people to vote?@MLB — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

Sorry Rick but you didn't get any 1st place votes? you didn't win. #ByeFelicia @MLB keep up with the times and fire those writers — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

@LAPatriot @MLB how many 2nd place votes? huh? he lost to Justin in 1st place votes. If Tampa bay writers weren't paid off... — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 17, 2016

Hmm...we wonder if Kate Upton gets this upset with other questionably unfair voting systems, too? Yeah, we're looking at you, electoral college.A few baseball fans couldn't believe it last night when Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox won the Cy Young Award over our very own Justin Verlander.Verlander had way more first-place votes than Porcello did, but Porcello had more votes than Verlander in general, so his score outweighed Verlander's — and that my friends, is how the cookie crumbles.The winning didn't sit so right with Verlander's fiancé Kate Upton. She went on a twitter storm and absolutely dragged the MLB through the coals. I mean, I thought we dragged her pretty hard a few months ago, but this was some next-level dragging.Oh...and it didn't stop from there.AND THEN, she replied to a couple users, and Kate now thinks this whole thing is rigged.Basically, Kate Upton gives absolutely zero fucks, and we're kinda here for it.