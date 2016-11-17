Disturbing video and testimony emerge in case of woman who died in jail on 30-day sentence

click image Screengrab from Local 4 Defenders investigation

A lawsuit is being filed in federal court against the jail.





“All you need to do is send her to the hospital. What’s so complicated about that?” attorney Harold Perakis said “All you need to do is send her to the hospital. What’s so complicated about that?” attorney Harold Perakis said in an interview with Detroit News.

“We have numerous statements from inmates that suggest that during her entire 10 days in jail she was suffering these circumstances."



