News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 17, 2016

News Hits

Disturbing video and testimony emerge in case of woman who died in jail on 30-day sentence

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 12:46 PM

click image SCREENGRAB FROM LOCAL 4 DEFENDERS INVESTIGATION
  • Screengrab from Local 4 Defenders investigation

Macomb County Jail seems to be having a hard time keeping its inmates alive.

Jennifer Meyers, 37, fell behind on her child support payments and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. She never even made it halfway through her sentence; she died 12 days later from acute sepsis — an infection that grew into a deadly illness.

Clickondetroit's Local 4 Defenders have been conducting an ongoing investigation of Meyers' case, which started in 2013 when Meyers died in prison. They recently obtained video and witness statements from other inmates, who reportedly told clickondetroit that Meyers was in pain for the duration of her stay, that she emitted a foul smell (a sign of infection), and that while she repeatedly requested medical assistance, neither the jail guards nor privately contracted medical staff saw fit to take Meyers to the hospital, or even give her medical attention.

"Nobody ever came in to check on her and see if she was OK," a witness told clickondetroit. "She wasn't eating. She wasn't drinking."

A lawsuit is being filed in federal court against the jail.

“All you need to do is send her to the hospital. What’s so complicated about that?” attorney Harold Perakis said in an interview with Detroit News. “We have numerous statements from inmates that suggest that during her entire 10 days in jail she was suffering these circumstances."

This is not the first time Macomb County Jail has been under scrutiny in recent history. David Stojcevski's death in 2014, during his 30-day sentence over failing to appear in court over a traffic ticket for careless driving, was under FBI investigation up until this year.

It's true that inmates die in jail all the time, succumbing to age or long-term illness. But few people expect to go to jail for 30 days and then leave in a body bag.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

More by Aidan Wayne

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This bizarre Genesee County mansion is for sale and we can't look away Read More

  2. 'Extremist' Islamophobe blogger keynote speaker at Oakland County business lunch Read More

  3. Updated: Warren Mayor cryptically hints at his city's own 'mini version' of Flint on social media Read More

  4. Kate Upton went on a tweet storm last night and it was glorious Read More

  5. Eat, drink during happy hour, support black owned businesses with Soulcial Scene shuttle Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation