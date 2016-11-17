Campus Martius welcomes Parc restaurant; Louisiana Creole Gumbo expands with second location

click image
Just in time to accompany the lighting of the Christmas tree and seasonal ice skating rink, Campus Martius is to welcome the new Parc restaurant, the Freep reports
The opening that comes just nine months after Fountain Bistro shuttered its doors. While the former eatery tried to emphasize upscale French cuisine and a robust wine selection, the new Parc ownership will to add a Midwestern sensibility along with French and Italian techniques, the daily says.
Among the menu items, a "steak and egg" starter with braised short rib a sous vide egg, accompanied with parsley puree, and porcini foam, hearty full-sized entrees, fine wine, and dry-aged meats found at Fairway Packing in Eastern Market.
The Parc joins the seasonal Fountain Detroit shipping container restaurant and bar (which complements the summertime "beach").
Elsewhere, Detroiters can also get an extra helping of Cajun and soul food offerings (perfect for this time of year) as Louisiana Creole Gumbo has soft opened a second location Nov. 12 at 13505 W. Seven Mile Road.
The landmark spot got help with expansion from a Motor City Match grant. The new location is smaller in size, intended to be more of a takeout place.
That doesn't mean it'll cut corners with its menu. Expect to find favorites like Cajun rib tips, jambalaya, gumbo, smothered pork chops, mac 'n cheese, and more.
