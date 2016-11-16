VIDEO: Valentine Vodka releases first-ever TV commercial and it stars a dead guy 

Ferndale-based distillery Valentine Vodka just released their first-ever TV commercial and it stars a dead guy.I mean, not an actual dead guy. C'mon, people! It's an actor pretending to be dead, a dead Vladimir Lenin to be precise.According to a press release, the 37-second commercial was made exclusively by Detroiters including writer and Huntington Woods resident Jon Stewart and art director and Oxford resident Bill Whitney. Thomas Drew, who's worked on accounts like Cadillac, Michelin, the AdCouncil, and USPS, directed the video and his son, Flynn Drew was the director of photography.Other metro Detroiters involved in the project include special effects artist Dan Phillips, whose resume includes films like the Hobbit.But, the best story of all might be about how the guy who plays a very dead, yet silently weeping Lenin.The crew was having a hard time finding a Lenin lookalike when a random guy named Jeremy Verdusco pedaled down Stewart's street. The rest, as they say, is history.To ready himself of the role, Verdusco had to sit through 10 hours of makeup and prosthetics applications, despite being told he looked like a "dead Lenin" while he was being propositioned for the part.