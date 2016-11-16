The Scene

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Undergreound literary event: 'Switched at Birth' reading at Kelly's Bar

click to enlarge steve_and_danielle.png


If you're part of Detroit's literary scene, chances are you know either Danielle Amí Étienne or Steve Hughes. Heck, maybe you know both of them. Étienne's frank stories of excess usually get an audience's attention, and Hughes' stories of being too drunk and making bad decisions can have people whooping and laughing. They don't take themselves too seriously. For proof, see Steve Hughes' ongoing literary series, the Good-Tyme Writers Buffet, in which each reader is held to 10 minutes maximum and has to bring a dish of food for the potluck.

Well, here's another novel idea: At this special "Switched at Birth" reading, Hughes will read the prose of Étienne, who will in turn read the prose of Hughes. The evening will be rounded out with musical performances by "the Stupor Sound Experience" (basically Steve Hughes, Chris Peters, Nick Cicchetti, and Augusta Rose) and a solo performance by Mary Cotter, as well as art by Emily Wood, limited-run books, zines, artwork, T-shirts, patches, and stickers.

It all happens 8 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Kelly's Bar, 2403 Holbrook, Hamtramck.
