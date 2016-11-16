Metro Detroit area makes Forbes' 'Most Affordable Cities' list

Factoring in Detroit, Livonia, and Dearborn, the Metro Detroit area made Forbes' top-20, most-affordable cities list in the U.S. The combined area tied with Columbus for the 10th spot on the list boasting 79.1 percent of housing available to median-income ($51,894) families with average sales prices hovering around $90,000.
The living costs associated with living within the metro area were also below the national average as well. Grocery prices were 5.5 percent below the national average with other miscellaneous purchases following close behind at 4.3 percent below average, according to Forbes, while utilities, transportation, and health were respectively 2.6, 1.1, and 1.6 percent below average as well.
A slideshow of the full list can be found at Forbes.com
. The most affordable 10 (technically 11) cities were Detroit and Columbus, Indianapolis, Dayton, St. Louis, Memphis, Cincinnati, Oklahoma City, Buffalo, Knoxville, and Birmingham, Alabama.