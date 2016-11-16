City Slang

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Just announced: Moon Duo plays El Club in April

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 7:20 AM

click to enlarge moonduo-1024x682.jpg

We learned this week that the mighty West Coast drone-pop/heavy groove band Moon Duo will play El Club on April 22. Tickets are already on sale and they're $13.

This is such good news because we are already head over heels stoked about their fifth studio album, Occult Architecture, recorded at Type Foundry and in the duo’s basement, last winter/spring. The album was completed at the same time as another full length, its companion record, Bounce, which will be released just before this tour starts.


Occult Architecture is a breakthrough for the group, in terms of sensibility and sound. Some of it sounds like a spaceship choking on sand, and all of it should be the soundtrack to a giant, big budget film. This band has always been excellent, and principal members Ripley Johnson (guitars, vocals) and Sanae
Yamada (keyboards, vocals) have made a big, dark conceptual record that unfortunately is the perfect soundtrack to our times.

