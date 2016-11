We love Detroit Vegan Soul in spite of their recent PETA endorsement

click to enlarge

Stop in to Detroit Vegan Soul on Detroit's east side and you'll have the chance to order satisfying comfort food without any meat, dairy, or animal byproducts. Sure, the place is popular among locals, but it's also been frequented by names like former president Bill Clinton and Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA Well, another big name just endorsed the restaurant and this one's a little more controversial.The PETA, a group that's been investigated by the FBI for terrorism , just complied a list of that best vegan soul food restaurants in the country and Detroit Vegan Soul topped the listing, nabbing the No. 1 spot. Here's what they had to say:We can personally attest to the tastiness of the "catfish" tempeh as well as the warm, fuzzy feeling we got when we visited the restaurant. We're hoping both will be present in their promised new location