Tuesday, November 15, 2016

This Southgate resident knows what's up

The election is over, Trump won. Most lawn signs have been discarded, they'll be burned in bonfires or take up residence in a local landfill. But, not this one:
click to enlarge img_2783.jpg
We spotted it on our drive into work this morning and quickly made an illegal u-turn to snap a pick of the prophetic announcement.

The hand-painted sign says it all, "Everybody sucks 2016. We are doomed."

Happy Tuesday.

