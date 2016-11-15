Tuesday, November 15, 2016
This Southgate resident knows what's up
By Alysa Offman
on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 10:48 AM
The election is over, Trump won. Most lawn signs have been discarded, they'll be burned in bonfires or take up residence in a local landfill. But, not this one:
We spotted it on our drive into work this morning and quickly made an illegal u-turn to snap a pick of the prophetic announcement.
The hand-painted sign says it all, "Everybody sucks 2016. We are doomed."
Happy Tuesday.
