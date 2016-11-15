This Southgate resident knows what's up

click to enlarge

The election is over, Trump won. Most lawn signs have been discarded, they'll be burned in bonfires or take up residence in a local landfill. But, not this one:We spotted it on our drive into work this morning and quickly made an illegal u-turn to snap a pick of the prophetic announcement.The hand-painted sign says it all, "Everybody sucks 2016. We are doomed."Happy Tuesday.