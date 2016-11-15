City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

City Slang

Third Man Records Turkey Drive expanding to aid Detroit families

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge MT PHOTO.
  • MT photo.

Those looking to help the less fortunate, through food or monetary donations, have two weeks to make donations to the Third Man Records Turkey Drive. The record company held turkey drives for the Nashville Rescue Mission so less-fortunate families could have food for the holidays and they are expanding on that success in Detroit.

The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries partnered with Third Man Records and is asking for donations of a fresh or frozen turkey and/or three of the following items: cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, mixed vegetables, cornbread mix, cheddar cheese, dinner rolls, sausage, coffee, dessert pie, stuffing, sugar, or coffee creamer.  Donations can be taken directly to the DRMM, 150 Stimson St. Detroit, MI, during business hours. They will provide you with a receipt of donation which could be used at Third Man Records for an immediate 10 percent off any purchase and a free 7-inch vinyl of your choosing.

A Thanksgiving Prize Pack - a Jack White Acoustic Recordings (1998-2016) white label promo, a special edition Total Chaos Iggy Pop biography (complete with limited edition, exclusive 7" vinyl) and a tricolor 7" vinyl to be announced later - will be raffled off, in Detroit and Nashville, to donors. Anyone wanting to donate to both missions can drop off food to the Detroit mission and donate to the Nashville mission online.  Online donations of $15, or more, made to the mission are eligible to win the prize pack.

Third Man Records was launched by artist Jack White in 2001. The company completed its first physical location and headquarters in Tennessee (2009) and opened its second store in Detroit last year.

"Help us provide a little help for the disadvantaged..." the company said in a statement. "Tis the season, after all, and we need to be there for each other now more than ever."

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Gabriel Goodwin

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Macomb County will become the new subject of 'Humans of New York' series Read More

  2. This University of Michigan professor created some election maps that actually make sense Read More

  3. Side Dish: Rock 'n roll chef Blair Wills makes a better brunch at Kelly's Bar in Hamtramck Read More

  4. Lansing cashier goes viral after customer tapes him singing Read More

  5. This Southgate resident knows what's up Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation