The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

The Scene

Rejoice — the Campus Martius ice rink opens up on Friday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge cmp1_photo_courtesy_of_downtown_detroit_partnership.jpg


If you're feeling lost like a sad puppy without a home because our country is a hot mess, I have some good news for you that just might brighten your day.

The fantastic ice rink at Campus Martius is coming back Friday, November 18 in celebration of all things winter, and the lighting of the Christmas tree, too.

The rink is open 7 days a week and on holidays, too.  There hours are as follows:

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday, 11 a.m. – Midnight
Saturday, 10 a.m. – Midnight
Sunday, Noon – 8 p.m.

Adult admission is $8, a child under 12 is $7, and seniors over 50 years old is $7. There are skates available for rental as well and they will cost you $3.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Macomb County will become the new subject of 'Humans of New York' series Read More

  2. This University of Michigan professor created some election maps that actually make sense Read More

  3. Lansing cashier goes viral after customer tapes him singing Read More

  4. Side Dish: Rock 'n roll chef Blair Wills makes a better brunch at Kelly's Bar in Hamtramck Read More

  5. This video of WMU's winning football team is equal parts epic and exciting Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation