Just announced: NKOTB, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men play the Palace in June

NKOTB ca. ... how long ago was that? Goodness, how old are we all now? Oh man. Courtesy photo.
If the news of Donald Trump's electoral win has shocked you to the core such that you are stuck inside a bubble of nostalgic consumption while also rocking back and forth slowly, and trying not to cry, while shoveling whatever comfort food might still work into your face, do not fret. You are not alone.
If you are a person of a certain age, then perhaps this retro-tastic, shimmering and glimmering night of pure escapist entertainment is something that might alight your soul?!
Tickets go on sale at all the usual places on Saturday, Nov. 19. Prices range from $34.95 to $249.95, depending of course on how much of a fan you really and truly are.
In the press release we were sent, NKOTB founder and visionary Donnie Wahlberg is quoted thusly: "Our fans know we love to bring them a party, and this tour is no exception. It’s not just a show, it’s an experience. Paula Abdul is such a pop icon and Boyz II Men are one of the best R&B acts of all time. It’s going to be a night of hit after hit, and we can’t wait to deliver the ‘Total Package’ to our fans!”