Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Just announced: NKOTB, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men play the Palace in June

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge NKOTB CA. ... HOW LONG AGO WAS THAT? GOODNESS, HOW OLD ARE WE ALL NOW? OH MAN. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • NKOTB ca. ... how long ago was that? Goodness, how old are we all now? Oh man. Courtesy photo.

click to enlarge image003.jpg
If the news of Donald Trump's electoral win has shocked you to the core such that you are stuck inside a bubble of nostalgic consumption while also rocking back and forth slowly, and trying not to cry, while shoveling whatever comfort food might still work into your face, do not fret. You are not alone.

If you are a person of a certain age, then perhaps this retro-tastic, shimmering and glimmering night of pure escapist entertainment is something that might alight your soul?!


If so, get ready for "The Total Package tour, which brings New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and Boyz II Men to the The Palace on Thursday, June 29.


Tickets go on sale at all the usual places on Saturday, Nov. 19. Prices range from $34.95 to $249.95, depending of course on how much of a fan you really and truly are.


In the press release we were sent, NKOTB founder and visionary Donnie Wahlberg is quoted thusly: "Our fans know we love to bring them a party, and this tour is no exception. It’s not just a show, it’s an experience. Paula Abdul is such a pop icon and Boyz II Men are one of the best R&B acts of all time. It’s going to be a night of hit after hit, and we can’t wait to deliver the ‘Total Package’ to our fans!”


