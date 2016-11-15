Bruno Mars is coming to funk you up at the Palace

With the anticipation of Bruno Mars' new albumdropping on Friday, the singer announced a massive world tour in support of the album.The 24K magic World Tour will start in Europe in March before coming to North America in the summer. Luckily for us, Mars will be making a stop at The Palace on August 12.Tickets for the Palace show, $49.50-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. It should be a funky time!