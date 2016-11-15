City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

City Slang

Bruno Mars is coming to funk you up at the Palace

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 9:44 AM


With the anticipation of Bruno Mars' new album 24K Magic dropping on Friday, the singer announced a massive world tour in support of the album.

The 24K magic World Tour will start in Europe in March before coming to North America in the summer. Luckily for us, Mars will be making a stop at The Palace on August 12.

Tickets for the Palace show, $49.50-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. It should be a funky time!

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Macomb County will become the new subject of 'Humans of New York' series Read More

  2. This University of Michigan professor created some election maps that actually make sense Read More

  3. Side Dish: Rock 'n roll chef Blair Wills makes a better brunch at Kelly's Bar in Hamtramck Read More

  4. Lansing cashier goes viral after customer tapes him singing Read More

  5. This video of WMU's winning football team is equal parts epic and exciting Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation