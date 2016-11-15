The Scene

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Attention local audiophiles: Shinola expands to music

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 2:58 PM

Shinola is known for many things. Bikes. Watches. Leather goods. Now, they plan to add audio equipment to their repertoire.The Detroit-based company plans to host an event Nov. 21 to debut their turntable, which was created in partnership with VPI - a leading turntable manufacturer.

The event - which is held, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Third Man Records, 440 Canfield St, Detroit, MI - will be free, although you do have to RSVP online. The tickets are nontransferable and include a guest pass. Parking for the event may be limited. Also, there will be an art exhibit from photographer and political activist Leni Sinclair along with live musical performances.

Shinola plans to build a total of 500 turntables. They feature a friction-free, all-metal tonearm, modular phono preamplifier and a moving magnetic phono cartridge. The body and components of the turntable are made from a combination of steel, aluminum, and oak. A price has not been announced.

If you are interested to see the turntables up close or plan to purchase one, then Monday's event may be your only chance to do so. You can signup for the online waitlist, but that does not guarantee the opportunity to purchase the turntable.

