Monday, November 14, 2016
This vintage doc about the Rec Cen is the coolest thing you'll see all day
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 11:16 AM
Just because it isn't Thursday doesn't mean we can't toss a little throwback to ya.
This documentary special from WDIV
resurfaced on the Internet over the weekend and it's really cool to see how influential the Renaissance Center was for Detroit at the time.
"Detroit of the future" is a common theme throughout the half-hour doc. The skyscraper was built to bring back a love and hope to the Detroit riverfront, and for the city as a whole back in the 1970's.
It's interesting that a lot of the themes in this doc are reflective on the Detroit narrative that is often talked about today. A lot of people who are not from the region seem to have this notion that Detroit is on the mend, especially with the construction of the new stadium and QLine rail.
The video is also fun to watch just for the 70's production value, too. What a time to be alive!
Tags: Renaissance Center, Detroit, GM, Image