This video of WMU's winning football team is equal parts epic and exciting

WMU Bronco Football | Opener from Rhino Media on Vimeo.
In case you've been worrying about other things like the fate of our country, you may have missed that Western Michigan University's football team is one of two teams in the nation that is still undefeated.
Not only is this a pretty big deal for a college football team, but it's a pretty big deal for the Broncos because they've never ever had a season like this — and it's all thanks to coach P.J. Fleck and his "row the boat" mantra.
I'm a graduate of the University and I'm still not really sure what "row the boat" actually means, but I do know that it has turned the Broncos into a winning team.
With their 10-0 season, the city of Kalamazoo is hosting ESPN's "GameDay" which is a pretty big deal for sports fans and the city. Fleck told the Detroit News
that ESPN will be with the team all week, as well as a live broadcast on Saturday of the game.
The city of Kalamazoo has totally embraced the Bronco football team this season. Rhino Media of Kalamazoo made this video to pump fans up, but from what I can tell, fans are already in the spirit.