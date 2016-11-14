News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 14, 2016

News Hits

This University of Michigan professor created some election maps that actually make sense

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-14_at_12.10.55_pm.png
University of Michigan professor Mark Newman has stretched, smushed, and splattered a map of the United States of America in order to better represent the way residents voted in last week's presidential election.

The result is a dysmorphic representation of our country that tells a clearer story about how we voted and it makes a heck of a lot more sense than a map that simply blocks each state out in red or blue.

Here's a traditional election map:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-14_at_12.30.11_pm.png
Given the fact that the popular votes cast for the two major party candidates constituted a statistical draw (which doesn't matter because of the electoral college), this map doesn't exactly reflect how people really voted. A glance at this map and you'd think most people in most states voted Trump. But, we know that's not true. Thus, it's a poor depiction of what really happened on Nov. 8, 2016.

The map below is called a cartogram and it does a couple things — first, it enlarges smaller states with bigger populations to better reflect the number of voters in those states. Then, he ditched the idea that only two colors can represent the way people voted and instead instituted the use of red, blue, and shades of purple. This is the result: 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-14_at_12.27.28_pm.png
Basically, it looks like a second grader's attempt to draw America and then tie-dye the whole thing, but it paints a much clearer picture of how people voted. Does it make any difference considering Trump's now president-elect? Nope.

If you want to read the breakdown Newman's map, you can click here.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lansing cashier goes viral after customer tapes him singing Read More

  2. This vintage doc about the Rec Cen is the coolest thing you'll see all day Read More

  3. Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the re-imagined Jim Brady's Detroit with retro 1950s menu Read More

  4. Lots of Detroit artists made Consequence of Sounds' 100 Greatest Singers list Read More

  5. The Detroit Zoo needs your help Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation