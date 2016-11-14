Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 14, 2016

Table and Bar

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the re-imagined Jim Brady's Detroit with retro 1950s menu

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SCOTT SPELLMAN
  • Photo by Scott Spellman
Come Nov. 30, the folks behind the re-imagined Jim Brady's Detroit in Royal Oak will celebrate their one-year anniversary by rolling back the menu to the original 1954 prices.

That means the spot's famous "Charlie Brown" bacon and Swiss burger for $1.55, Jim Brady's original chili for $0.60 a cup, the colossal wild caught shrimp cocktail at $2.15 per piece, among other mid-century priced offerings.

The original Jim Brady's opened its doors in 1954 on Seven Mile and Greenfield by Jim Brady. The chop house was resurrected by his grandson Tom Brady, Jr., and Darin Dingman in November 2015 in Royal Oak. The restaurateurs also have plans to open locations in Ann Arbor (spring 2017) and at the former Chung's Chinese restaurant at Cass and Peterboro (2018).

On top of the promo, the eatery will select a number of winners on the 30th who will received a free burger and fries each week for a year.

Jim Brady's Detroit is at 1214 S. Main Street in Royal Oak.

See also: New Jim Brady restaurant is a taste of Old Detroit

See also: 26 photos from Jim Brady's Detroit

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nightcall with Peter Werbe to sign off Read More

  2. VIDEO: Royal Oak school kids chant "Build the wall" while Latino classmates cry Read More

  3. Sugar House to be transformed into Cleveland's Porco tiki lounge for one night Read More

  4. Seriously, fuck this: An apocalypse mixtape Read More

  5. This teenager went on Dr. Phil and claimed that Eminem is her Dad Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation