Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the re-imagined Jim Brady's Detroit with retro 1950s menu

click to enlarge Photo by Scott Spellman

Come Nov. 30, the folks behind the re-imagined Jim Brady's Detroit in Royal Oak will celebrate their one-year anniversary by rolling back the menu to the original 1954 prices.That means the spot's famous "Charlie Brown" bacon and Swiss burger for $1.55, Jim Brady's original chili for $0.60 a cup, the colossal wild caught shrimp cocktail at $2.15 per piece, among other mid-century priced offerings.The original Jim Brady's opened its doors in 1954 on Seven Mile and Greenfield by Jim Brady. The chop house was resurrected by his grandson Tom Brady, Jr., and Darin Dingman in November 2015 in Royal Oak. The restaurateurs also have plans to open locations in Ann Arbor (spring 2017) and at the former Chung's Chinese restaurant at Cass and Peterboro (2018).On top of the promo, the eatery will select a number of winners on the 30th who will received a free burger and fries each week for a year.Jim Brady's Detroit is at 1214 S. Main Street in Royal Oak.