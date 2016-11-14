City Slang

Monday, November 14, 2016

City Slang

Can't-miss show for Friday: Loscil, Windy and Carl at UFO Factory

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge SCOTT MORGAN AKA LOSCIL. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Scott Morgan aka Loscil. Courtesy photo.

There's a heck of a giant feel-good, zone-up, chill-out, drone-heavy shindig with three of the beloved Kranky label's best acts all on one bill over at the UFO Factory this Friday, Nov. 11 as Loscil, Benoît Pioulard and Windy and Carl each descend from the skies to blow minds, steal hearts, and possibly help you to, if not forget the election results, then at least feel a bit less stabby for a few minutes at a time.


Seriously, do not sleep on this one.


But it's OK to sleep at it; Niblock would approve!




