The Detroit Zoo needs your help

click to enlarge
-
Detroit Zoo Facebook
-
The insane amount of lights at "Wild Lights" at the Detroit Zoo.
Don't let the Detroit Zoo lose this election like Hillary did!
The Detroit Zoo is up against some heavy hitters in a competition of best zoo lights in the country. USA Today
has compiled a list of 20 zoos in the country that excel in decorating for the holidays, and the Detroit Zoo is one of them.
The zoo does a stellar job at decorating for this season called "Wild Lights." They install more than 5 million LED lights around the zoo, and 200 animal sculptures that light up and decorate the pathways.
In addition to the most amazing lights you'll ever see, there are ice sculptures, live entertainment, food, yummy beverages, and of course, photos with Santa.
So let the zoo help you forget about the insanity that is happening in our country — it's the right thing to do.
You have 24 days left to vote for the Detroit Zoo, so get out there and do it! You can do so here
.