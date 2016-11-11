Michael Moore's already talking about impeaching Trump

click to enlarge
There's no doubt about it — unsportsmanlike behavior has been happening on both sides of the fence since it was made clear that Donald Trump would be the 45th President of the United States of America.
But, did Michael Moore
just take the booing and hissing and stomping of feet to a new level? He already wants to impeach Donald Trump.
In a post on AlterNet
, Moore outlined a seven-step program to prep for Trumps presidency — and remove him from office — before he's even sworn in.
The program also includes asking President Barack Obama to take measures that will protect women's reproductive rights, immigrants, and the poor. And he also wants him to send in Army engineers to dig up the poisonous water pipes in Flint.
Well, that all sounds pretty good to us.
While Moore, an activist and award-winning filmmaker, might seem to be going to extremes, there's no doubt people will connect with his words.
Anti-Trump protests are happening around the country, including right here in Detroit
. A protest is scheduled to take place at the Oakland County Community College campus in Royal Oak
at 5 p.m. this afternoon. Another will happen at Mexicantown's Clark Park on Sunday at 5 p.m.