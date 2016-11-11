News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 11, 2016

News Hits

Michael Moore's already talking about impeaching Trump

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 10:04 AM

click to enlarge Photo via Shutterstock.
  • Photo via Shutterstock.
There's no doubt about it — unsportsmanlike behavior has been happening on both sides of the fence since it was made clear that Donald Trump would be the 45th President of the United States of America.

But, did Michael Moore just take the booing and hissing and stomping of feet to a new level? He already wants to impeach Donald Trump.

In a post on AlterNet, Moore outlined a seven-step program to prep for Trumps presidency — and remove him from office — before he's even sworn in.

The program also includes asking President Barack Obama to take measures that will protect women's reproductive rights, immigrants, and the poor. And he also wants him to send in Army engineers to dig up the poisonous water pipes in Flint.

Well, that all sounds pretty good to us.

While Moore, an activist and award-winning filmmaker, might seem to be going to extremes, there's no doubt people will connect with his words.

Anti-Trump protests are happening around the country, including right here in Detroit. A protest is scheduled to take place at the Oakland County Community College campus in Royal Oak at 5 p.m. this afternoon. Another will happen at Mexicantown's Clark Park on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. I'm a Muslim who condemns ISIS. White America, do you condemn Trump? Read More

  2. Pissed about the election results? Now is the time to do something about it Read More

  3. Protesters converge for anti-Trump rally in Campus Martius Read More

  4. Sugar House to be transformed into Cleveland's Porco tiki lounge for one night Read More

  5. Mourning in America: How to get over the post-election blues Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation