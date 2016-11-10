Sugar House to be transformed into Cleveland's Porco tiki lounge for one night

click image Sugar House/Facebook

Sure, there are plenty of reasons to hate on Cleveland: the Indians, Lebron James, to name a couple.But if there's one thing we can thank the Mistake by the Lake for, it's the city's tiki game - specifically, Porco Lounge & Tiki Room.Bon Appetit, the Food Network and others all consider Porco one of the best tiki bars in America and attracts fans from all over who swear by the kitschy, Polynesian vibe and potent cocktails.The lounge is also known for sharing its star power and tiki knowledge with other bars across the Rust Belt.Among Porco's loyal devotees are the folks at the Sugar House, and for one night this month, the Corktown saloon will be taken over by the iconic tiki room. Nov. 20, expect to find tropical libations, like the Zombie, Singapore Sling, and Hurricane.If for some reason you happen to be in Cleveland tomorrow, you can also swing by the bar as the crew attempts to make the world's largest daiquiri.After the week we've been having thus far, strong tropical drinks sound like just the elixir we need right about now.