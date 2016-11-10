Table and Bar

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Table and Bar

Sugar House to be transformed into Cleveland's Porco tiki lounge for one night

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 2:56 PM

click image SUGAR HOUSE/FACEBOOK
  • Sugar House/Facebook
Sure, there are plenty of reasons to hate on Cleveland: the Indians, Lebron James, to name a couple.

But if there's one thing we can thank the Mistake by the Lake for, it's the city's tiki game - specifically, Porco Lounge & Tiki Room.

Bon Appetit, the Food Network and others all consider Porco one of the best tiki bars in America and attracts fans from all over who swear by the kitschy, Polynesian vibe and potent cocktails.

The lounge is also known for sharing its star power and tiki knowledge with other bars across the Rust Belt.

Among Porco's loyal devotees are the folks at the Sugar House, and for one night this month, the Corktown saloon will be taken over by the iconic tiki room. Nov. 20, expect to find tropical libations, like the Zombie, Singapore Sling, and Hurricane.

If for some reason you happen to be in Cleveland tomorrow, you can also swing by the bar as the crew attempts to make the world's largest daiquiri.

After the week we've been having thus far, strong tropical drinks sound like just the elixir we need right about now.

See also: Porco Lounge will attempt to set world record for largest daiquiri at Fabulous Food Show

