The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 10, 2016

The Scene

I'm a Muslim who condemns ISIS. White America, do you condemn Trump?

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge shutterstock_497960893.jpg
I wonder if white America is experiencing massive, collective guilt.

You see, I’m a Muslim American and every time a person who claims to practice Islam carries out an act of violence, it’s also an attack on who I am and I feel pressure to disavow their actions on behalf of my faith and my community.

I feel the need to smile at people a little harder. Or maybe I should wear pink because who could dislike someone wearing pink? I feel the need to be extra nice, to be the “good” Muslim, to show humanity what my religion really stands for — and that’s not what’s reflected on the evening news.

This is a common phenomenon in my community. Mosques hold vigils honoring victims and prayer circles for families and cities. Muslim organizations around the world send out press releases condemning the actions of ISIS, Al-Qaida, and other fringe extremist groups. Crowdsourcing accounts are set up to help families and communities rebuild. Yet, time and time again there are people in the media who ask where are the condemnations from Muslims?

I didn’t vote for ISIS. ISIS doesn’t reflect any of my values or beliefs. This is my condemnation. 
click to enlarge shutterstock_342012539.jpg

Now I ask you, white America. Do you feel guilty because a minority percentage of people from your race voted for someone who wants to round up my family, my children, and myself like cattle?

Do you feel guilty that nearly half of you voted for someone who is supported by the Ku Klux Klan? Do you feel guilty that they voted for a person who mocks and insults African Americans, Latinos, LGBTQ people, and the disabled? Do they guilty about voting for a person who boasts about sexually assaulting women?

Why are you so quiet, white America? I don’t hear your outcry. I don’t see your condemnations.

Shouldn’t every major American church and organization send out a press release condemning the outcome of this election?

That’s what we expect from Muslim America when extremists act.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist. Even if he doesn’t mean what he says — as so many white friends are quick to tell me — he spent months fanning the flames of hatred and now hate crimes are being committed across the nation.

On Nov. 10, children in a Royal Oak middle school cafeteria were video taped chanting, “Build the wall, build the wall,” while their Latino classmates cried.

Prior to the election, a Muslim woman was set on fire in New York City, while walking down Fifth Avenue. Two Muslim men, one a cleric, were shot in the head point blank in New York City.

In a school parking lot in Oregon, Pro-Trump students shouted, “Pack your bags, you’re leaving tomorrow,” and “Tell your family good-bye,” at Hispanic students while waving a confederate flag.

I know that America is filled with good people and I believe that no one is responsible for the actions of another, but on Nov. 9 my faith in humanity was shaken.

If you didn’t vote for Trump, I shouldn’t hold you accountable. But you should pay me the same courtesy. The next time a terrorist group attacks, don’t assume I share in their violent hatred. Don’t assume my community relishes in these abominable acts. Afford me the same respect as you expect in return.

So let me ask you, where is your condemnation? Demand that Trump address his words and apologize for a year of slander against minorities and stand with me against white supremacy.

Anasie Tayyen is a writer, a mother, and an active member of the metro Detroit Muslim American community.

At Metro Times, we welcome well-reasoned essays on topics of local interest. Contact alysa@metrotimes.com if you've got something to say.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pissed about the election results? Now is the time to do something about it Read More

  2. This teenager went on Dr. Phil and claimed that Eminem is her Dad Read More

  3. Today: Wolf Eyes to donate all online music sales to progressive causes Read More

  4. Sugar House to be transformed into Cleveland's Porco tiki lounge for one night Read More

  5. Protesters converge for anti-Trump rally in Campus Martius Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation