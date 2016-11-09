VIDEO: Royal Oak school kids chant "Build the wall" while Latino classmates cry 

Yesterday during lunch at Royal Oak Middle School in Royal Oak Michigan, white students loudly chanted BUILD THE WALL, BUILD THE WALL. pic.twitter.com/dfqU2xnMvZ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 10, 2016

In responding to this incident – indeed in responding to this election – we need to hear each other’s stories, not slogans, we need to work towards understanding, not scoring points, and we need to find a way to move forward that respects and values each and every member of our community. We will be working on this in school today. Please work on this with us.

And so it begins.One day after Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States of America a video is circulating on social media of children inside a Royal Oak middle school cafeteria chanting, "Build the wall, build the wall" as their Latino classmates shed real tears.Ya'll white folks who thought Trump was a better bet than Clinton — here you go.The Royal Oak school district released a statement saying the incident was addressed immedietly and that it continues to be addressed today.While this story is deeply saddening, it means one thing: We need to teach our kids to respect one another no matter our perceived differences and while it remains to be seen if the Royal Oak school district will be able to accomplish such a seemingly monumental task, at least they're saying they're going to try.Shawn Lewis-Lakin, Royal Oak's superintendent had this to say: