VIDEO: Royal Oak school kids chant "Build the wall" while Latino classmates cry 

One day after Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States of America a video is circulating on social media of children inside a Royal Oak middle school cafeteria chanting, "Build the wall, build the wall" as their Latino classmates shed real tears.
Yesterday during lunch at Royal Oak Middle School in Royal Oak Michigan, white students loudly chanted BUILD THE WALL, BUILD THE WALL. pic.twitter.com/dfqU2xnMvZ— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 10, 2016
In responding to this incident – indeed in responding to this election – we need to hear each other’s stories, not slogans, we need to work towards understanding, not scoring points, and we need to find a way to move forward that respects and values each and every member of our community. We will be working on this in school today. Please work on this with us.
