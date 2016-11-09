City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

City Slang

Seriously, fuck this: An apocalypse mixtape

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge "APOCALYPSE" BY ALBERT GOODWIN, 1903. IMAGE COURTESY WIKIPEDIA.
  • "Apocalypse" by Albert Goodwin, 1903. Image courtesy Wikipedia.

Anyone with a shred of common sense, decency, and love in their hearts got socked in the gut early this morning when it was revealed that the next president of the United States will actually be this guy.

Before we pick ourselves up off the ground, recover our inner sense of peace and love for all of humankind, and then begin to organize in order to defend basic human rights, let's wallow a tiny teensy little bit in this ridiculous mess, shall we? After all, we've all laughed at dire political satires and enjoyed the heck out of those apocalypse time thrillers.

Now we have to ready ourselves for what's sure to be a blockbuster combo of The Handmaid's Tale, The Road, Mr. Freedom, Children of Men, The Man in the High Castle, Idiocracy, and Damien the Omen part II.

In the next 24 hours, we'll post two more playlists: One to help find that love that seems so hidden, and the other to inspire the need to fight back. It's just music, of course. Your comments below are encouraged, as always.



























Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Breaking Bad: Freep called Michigan for Clinton at 9:18 p.m. Read More

  2. VIDEO: A fight broke out at a Ypsilanti polling place and everyone lost their chill Read More

  3. Donald Trump wins U.S. presidential election, Canada's immigration website crashes Read More

  4. This teenager went on Dr. Phil and claimed that Eminem is her Dad Read More

  5. Election 2016: Buyer's remorse Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation