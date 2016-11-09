Seriously, fuck this: An apocalypse mixtape

"Apocalypse" by Albert Goodwin, 1903. Image courtesy Wikipedia.
Anyone with a shred of common sense, decency, and love in their hearts got socked in the gut early this morning when it was revealed that the next president of the United States will actually be this guy.
Before we pick ourselves up off the ground, recover our inner sense of peace and love for all of humankind, and then begin to organize in order to defend basic human rights, let's wallow a tiny teensy little bit in this ridiculous mess, shall we? After all, we've all laughed at dire political satires and enjoyed the heck out of those apocalypse time thrillers.
In the next 24 hours, we'll post two more playlists: One to help find that love that seems so hidden, and the other to inspire the need to fight back. It's just music, of course. Your comments below are encouraged, as always.