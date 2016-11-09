News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

News Hits

Pissed about the election results? Now is the time to do something about it

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

This election did not go the way it was planned. Hillary Rodham Clinton was supposed to win, carry on the progressive work done by Obama, and be the first woman to hold the highest office in the land.

But it didn't happen. And it sucks. I've been crying all morning thinking about it. Every Trump sign that I passed on my way to work was an immediate trigger.

I feel for the Muslim Americans in our country who feel that they don't have a place in this country. I feel for Hispanic families that may be split up because there isn't a clear route to citizenship. I feel for the LGBTQ community that has to wonder if their rights will be taken away. I feel for everyone that is hurting, myself included.

This is the predicament that we are in now. And guess what? Fighting about it over Facebook isn't going to solve anything. Sure, post whatever your heart desires, but make it positive, and when trolls comment back to you — ignore them. I know it's hard, but it's the only way to unite everyone.

So instead of getting in a Facebook argument with your uncle from Pennsylvania that you only see every 5 years, get active in one of these local organizations that are doing the fight. From preventing gun violence to protecting women's rights, these organizations are doing the real fight, and you should, too.

Beyond Bullets
Preventing gun violence and helping gun reform. Not about getting rid of the second amendment, but shaping it to curb gun violence.

NARAL Pro-Choice America
Protecting a women's right to chose and to have proper healthcare.

Freshwater Futures
Protecting our Great Lakes.

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Advocates for victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Michigan
So you can teach our youth that the things that spew from Trump's mouth are not normal.

National Organization for Women
A foundation that advocates for women's rights. You can browse for volunteer opportunities in Detroit, too.

Planned Parenthood
The Detroit center is right on Cass Ave, and as always, they do amazing work.

LGBT Detroit
Making the metro Detroit area safer for the LGBTQ community.

Michigan Muslim Community Council
You can volunteer or donate to the organization that is helping Muslims Americans in Michigan.

Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners
Notice the word "responsible" gun owners. Not trying to take them away, folks.

If there are any organizations that we missed and you want added, please, comment below and we will add them.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mourning in America: How to get over the post-election blues Read More

  2. How to live in a country where Donald Trump is president Read More

  3. Seriously, fuck this: An apocalypse mixtape Read More

  4. VIDEO: A fight broke out at a Ypsilanti polling place and everyone lost their chill Read More

  5. Breaking Bad: Freep called Michigan for Clinton at 9:18 p.m. Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation