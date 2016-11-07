City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 7, 2016

City Slang

What do you know about Laura Lee?

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 9:24 AM

click to enlarge laura-lee-1972-womens-love-rights-hot-wax.jpg

Laura Lee is a great and largely forgotten singer from Detroit whose career saw her cross paths with some of the most important personalities, record companies and American musical forms. Lee charted 15 hit singles between 1967 and 1976.


She was a member of the Meditation Singers (a superb gospel group), and cut records for both Chess and Hot Wax.


She dated Al Green for a spell, Sinatra tried to sign her, and we understand that today she keeps a low profile.


I picked up an early Meditation Singers LP this weekend, and that got me thinking that I really need to track her down and talk with her. Because she must really have some stories and man she is such an amazing singer. Feel free to leave comments, stories, or questions for Ms. Lee below.


Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Buzzfeed says Astoria is the best spot for desserts in Michigan, we beg to differ Read More

  2. Side Dish: Meet the ‘world’s best young pastry chef’ right here in metro Detroit Read More

  3. This teenager went on Dr. Phil and claimed that Eminem is her Dad Read More

  4. Dutch treat: Students from Netherlands to give Detroit home sustainable rehab Read More

  5. Jacoby's is sold, will remain the same old-style German biergarten under new ownership Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation