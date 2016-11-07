Stevie Wonder has a new song with Ariana Grande and it's actually pretty good

Stevie Wonder must have had a lot of "Faith"when we chose Ariana Grande to accompany him on this new track.The new tune called "Faith" from Stevie is a part of the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the new moviethat comes out this Christmas. This marks the first song in 25 years that Stevie Wonder has made for any sort of movie, which is kind of a big deal.The electric song, which is full of horns and a great beat, is produced by Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic and Benny Blanco, who has worked with pop powerhouses like Rhianna and Katy Perry.The movie seems to be about a bunch of adorable animals that are in some sort of singing competition, so you know your niece or nephew will want to see it over the holidays. Introduce them to the brilliance of Stevie Wonder all the while seeing a cute kids movie. It's a win-win, friends.You can listen to the lyrics video of the song above.