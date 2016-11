John Sinclair from the cover of 'Creem.'

The author, poet and activist John Sinclair celebrates the release of his new album of spoken word with music,, this Wednesday, Nov. 8 with an early-ish show atPJ's Lager House . Produced by the legendary Tino G (who also performs), the album is a joint release between Funky D and Jett Plastic.As surely we all know by now, Sinclair (born in Flint, Mich. in 1941) morphed spectacularly from a small-town teenage disc jockey to a cultural revolutionary, a pioneer of marijuana activism , a radical leader and a political prisoner towards the end of the 1960s.