Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, November 6, 2016

Table and Bar

The Skip outdoor alley bar soon to go year-round, offer food

Posted By on Sun, Nov 6, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click image THE SKIP/FACEBOOK
  • The Skip/Facebook
We've been getting this question a lot lately as the temperatures slowly but surely begin to drop: Will The Skip outdoor bar downtown be year-round?

It's a fair enough question, and we've an answer that some of you will appreciate. Yes, the bar that's tucked in The Belt alleyway will be open through the winter months.

The ownership plans to close the spot in a few weeks to install a glass enclosure, add a number of hot cocktails, and after that, a rehabbed old food cart will be on hand to offer a variety of street food. For added warmth, a number of heaters have already become a part of the rotation.

The watering hole will also offer a number of fall-themed frozen drinks (because let's face it, we've yet to feel the real chills so far this season), including a pumpkin spice Irish coffee and Applejack cider.

The Skip, at 1234 Library St., will remain open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays up until the temporary closure.

See also: The Skip alleyway bar debuts June 2

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This teenager went on Dr. Phil and claimed that Eminem is her Dad Read More

  2. Side Dish: Meet the ‘world’s best young pastry chef’ right here in metro Detroit Read More

  3. This Jack White meme is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  4. Dutch treat: Students from Netherlands to give Detroit home sustainable rehab Read More

  5. Review: Fans welcome Belanova to Detroit with open abrazos Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation