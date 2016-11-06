The Skip outdoor alley bar soon to go year-round, offer food

click image The Skip/Facebook

We've been getting this question a lot lately as the temperatures slowly but surely begin to drop: Will The Skip outdoor bar downtown be year-round?It's a fair enough question, and we've an answer that some of you will appreciate. Yes, the bar that's tucked in The Belt alleyway will be open through the winter months.The ownership plans to close the spot in a few weeks to install a glass enclosure, add a number of hot cocktails, and after that, a rehabbed old food cart will be on hand to offer a variety of street food. For added warmth, a number of heaters have already become a part of the rotation.The watering hole will also offer a number of fall-themed frozen drinks (because let's face it, we've yet to feel the real chills so far this season), including a pumpkin spice Irish coffee and Applejack cider.The Skip, at 1234 Library St., will remain open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays up until the temporary closure.