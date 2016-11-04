The Scene

Friday, November 4, 2016

This teenager went on Dr. Phil and claimed that Eminem is her Dad

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 1:59 PM


Will the real Hailie Mathers please stand up?

Now, we are a little skeptical of the Dr. Phil program, (thanks, Oprah) so it's hard to really tell if this girl is actually being serious, but a teenager named Haley (weird coincidence, we know) went on Dr. Phil and told the audience that she believes that Eminem is her actual father.

The girl's mother turned to Dr. Phil because she says that she is a compulsive liar. The girl claims that she is 9-months pregnant and she will name it Jesus, donated a kidney to her brother, was on American Idol, and that Eminem is her Dad.

In the video, Dr. Phil questioned Haley about her allegations. She claims that there is a photo of when she was a toddler, and the man holding her looks just like Eminem. Her mother claims that the man is in fact not Eminem, and that she has never met Eminem since they live in Memphis and not Detroit.

As outrageous and kind of funny this video is, it really is sad to see this girl acting out this way. We hope she gets some actual help from a therapist, and not from a douche-lord like Dr. Phil.

Good luck Haley, we hope you find out who your Dad is, even though your Mom says that you already know him. Sigh.

