Celebrate the music of Moondog, tonight at Trinosophes

click to enlarge Moondog on the streets of Manhattan. Photo courtesy Columbia Records.

It's no secret thatloves the music of composer Louis Hardin aka Moondog (1916-1999) . Naturally, we were stoked to learn that two local ensembles will perform his mesmerizing music tonight, Friday, Nov. 4 at Trinosophes Local ensemble the Lovely and the Wretched will perform a dozen Moondog works "on a variety of instruments," followed by the Scavenger Quartet playing originals. The Lovely and the Wretched features Frank Pahl, Mary Riccardi, Joel Peterson, Mike Shimmin, Doug Shimmin, Doug Gourlay, Tim Holmes, James La Croix, and Clem Fortuna.We emailed a bit with Frank Pahl regarding the evening. Excerpts from his responses to our questions follow.