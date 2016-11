Throwback Thursday: Soul Brothers on Colored People's Time

click to enlarge

Amazing footage of The Brother of Soul on Detroit public access television show Colored People's Time. The legendary trio of Bridges, Knight & Eaton perform both sides of their fourth single on Ric Williams' Boo Record label "Come on Back" and "The Love I Found In You". This landmark single was recorded in 1968 at the newly constructed Tera Shirma Studio B, which sat just a few doors down from Tera Shirma's original location at 15305 Livernois, Detroit.

Give yourself a bit of time here, as this footage is so sweet, you'll likely want to re-watch it at least once. In the late 1960s, the Brothers of Soul released two fistfuls of killer soul 45s for the Boo label Here, we get to see them lip sync to both sides of one of those records. Everything about this is awesome.The original description by YouTube uploader " Soul Fillin' " is so on-point, we'll just quote that rather than attempt to rewrite it.