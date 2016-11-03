Throwback Thursday: Soul Brothers on Colored People's Time

Amazing footage of The Brother of Soul on Detroit public access television show Colored People's Time. The legendary trio of Bridges, Knight & Eaton perform both sides of their fourth single on Ric Williams' Boo Record label "Come on Back" and "The Love I Found In You". This landmark single was recorded in 1968 at the newly constructed Tera Shirma Studio B, which sat just a few doors down from Tera Shirma's original location at 15305 Livernois, Detroit.
