City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 3, 2016

City Slang

Throwback Thursday: Soul Brothers on Colored People's Time

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge northern-soul-45-brothers-of-soul-come-on-back-boo-mp3-7aacb.jpg
Give yourself a bit of time here, as this footage is so sweet, you'll likely want to re-watch it at least once. In the late 1960s, the Brothers of Soul released two fistfuls of killer soul 45s for the Boo label.

Here, we get to see them lip sync to both sides of one of those records. Everything about this is awesome.



The original description by YouTube uploader "Soul Fillin'" is so on-point, we'll just quote that rather than attempt to rewrite it.

Amazing footage of The Brother of Soul on Detroit public access television show Colored People's Time. The legendary trio of Bridges, Knight & Eaton perform both sides of their fourth single on Ric Williams' Boo Record label "Come on Back" and "The Love I Found In You". This landmark single was recorded in 1968 at the newly constructed Tera Shirma Studio B, which sat just a few doors down from Tera Shirma's original location at 15305 Livernois, Detroit.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How much time did the public have to comment on Nestle's groundwater grab? Read More

  2. This Jack White meme is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  3. Jacoby's is sold, will remain the same old-style German biergarten under new ownership Read More

  4. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is how old? Read More

  5. Buzzfeed says Astoria is the best spot for desserts in Michigan, we beg to differ Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation