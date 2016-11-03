Another 'suspicious' Michigan prison death, Saginaw family scrambling for burial funds

click image Michigan Department of Corrections photo, Offender Tracking Information System

Derrik Joseph Siminski



Greg Peterson, a blogger in the UP, reported a suspicious inmate death at Marquette Branch Prison Nov. 1, a death in which no ambulance was allegedly called and a doctor was asked to pronounce the inmate dead sight unseen.

Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) spokesperson Chris Gautz originally refused to identify the inmate, Peterson reports. But we now know him to be 30-year-old Derrik Siminski of Saginaw, in part because his family is desperately trying to raise funds to give him a proper burial.

The state has set today, Nov. 3, as the deadline for Siminski's family to arrange a funeral and burial. In light of them being unable to make this deadline, the state has offered to bury Siminski on prison property, or to cremate Siminski's remains and send his family the ashes.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise the necessary funds to bury Siminski closer to the family's home in Saginaw.

Siminski's autopsy was reportedly performed, Nov. 2, but Serena Daniels, Simisnki's mother, told blogger Peterson that she won't be able to get autopsy results for six to eight weeks. A call to Brenda James, of Marquette Branch Prison's Health Services, was not immediately returned.