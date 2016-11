Tickets just went on sale for Bruiser Thanksgiving 3, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Masonic . You didn't think that our own irrepressible and beloved Danny Brown would forget to come back home in the midst of the world tour for hisalbum to participate in his own annual event, do you?Also on the bill are Joey Bada$$, Zgetoboys, "and Friends." This will be a crazy and fun event, but you know that already.