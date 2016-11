Buzzfeed says Astoria is the best spot for desserts in Michigan, we beg to differ

click to enlarge

Clearlyhasn't been to Michigan in the past 10 years.In one of those time-avoiding lists that we all love to read, the millennials at declared that Astoria Pastry Shop is the best place to get desserts in our lovely state of Michigan.Now — we love Astoria Pastry Shop and it is a landmark in Detroit culture, but what about the other desserts shops in Detroit that are just as fabulous? Bon Bon Bon Sister Pie ? Even the suburbs have great new places like Achatz Pies or Dangerously Delicious Pies Maybeis going off of what most people know and love, and that is totally fine. But, there is so much more out there to tickle that sweet tooth than the Greektown (and downtown Royal Oak) staple.